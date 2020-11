WATKINS, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Leszyk made the announcement during a virtual Village Board meeting on Tuesday night, according to The Odessa File.

Leszyk said during the meeting that he contracted the virus during a family gathering.

“Everyone’s fine, I’m fine, but I’m a little tired of sitting in my house,” said Leszyk.