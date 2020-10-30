Watkins Glen odd/even parking begins Nov. 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting November 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, ODD/EVEN parking is in effect every day from 12:00 am – 6:00 pm on all Village Streets east of Franklin Street in Watkins Glen.

There is a grace period from 6:01pm – 11:59pm in which both sides of the street can be utilized for parking.

This means that from 12:00 am – 6:00 pm on ODD numbered calendar days the ODD side of the street must be clear. On EVEN numbered calendar days the EVEN side of the street must be clear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now