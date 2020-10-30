Watkins Glen odd/even parking begins Nov. 1

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting November 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, ODD/EVEN parking is in effect every day from 12:00 am – 6:00 pm on all Village Streets east of Franklin Street in Watkins Glen.

There is a grace period from 6:01pm – 11:59pm in which both sides of the street can be utilized for parking.

This means that from 12:00 am – 6:00 pm on ODD numbered calendar days the ODD side of the street must be clear. On EVEN numbered calendar days the EVEN side of the street must be clear.