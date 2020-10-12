Watkins Glen PD Sergeant in Charge not indicted after grand jury hearing

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A grand jury has decided not to indict Watkins Glen Police Sergeant in Charge Brandon Matthews and his wife after a search warrant was executed at his home in August, according to The Odessa File.

Matthews has been on administrative leave while New York State Police conducted the investigation, the nature of which has not been made public at this time.

Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk tells The Odessa File that the village is “in a holding pattern” regarding Matthews’ status.

The Matthews were represented by defense attorney Raymond Schlather, who responded to The Odessa File with the following statement:

“By Notice of Dismissal dated October 6. 2020, the Schuyler County Grand Jury found that both Sgt. Matthews and Danielle Matthews, husband and wife, had done nothing wrong. The investigation was closed without charges. Under the circumstances, the Notice of Dismissal is under seal and cannot be released.” “This case illustrates how a false accusation and the subsequent lack of proper investigation and due diligence by the police lead to very real damage to reputations, especially in a small community. Sgt. Matthews and Danielle are hardworking, honest and decent members of the community. They deserve an apology.”

When Schlather was asked if he could say what accusations had been brought against Sgt. Matthews and his wife, he responded “No,” but then added: “I can say that they had nothing to do with anything financial, sexual, parental, abusive or violent.”