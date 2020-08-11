Watkins Glen Police Department Sergeant in Charge placed on administrative leave

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police Department Sergeant in Charge Brandon Matthews has been placed on administrative leave with pay according to Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk.

According to the Odessa File he is on paid administrative leave by the village pending completion of an investigation by the New York State Police.

Mayor Leszyk said to the Odessa file that Patrolman Ethan Mosher is now the interim Sergeant in Charge until the investigation is resolved, saying ” “I want the people to know that the police department is fully functioning.”

The Odessa File said the investigation was referred to the District Attorney’s office where DA Joe Fazzary recused himself and DA Matthew Van Houten from Tompkins County has been assigned to the investigation.

A spokesman of the NYSP saying “There is an ongoing investigation. There are allegations,” but thus far “no charges,” to The Odessa File.

Regarding rumors surrounding the investigation, Leszyk said he was “not confirming or denying” them, saying “there’s nothing punitive or anything at this point.”

Mayor Leszyk declined to comment to 18 news on any specifics of the investigation.

This is a developing story so stick with 18 news on air and online for more detail.