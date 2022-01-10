Watkins Glen Police Department welcomes new officer

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is welcoming a new officer.

Thomas Kane will begin at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy on Monday to begin six months of academy training. Kane is a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights.

We look forward to Officer Kane joining our team and serving our community. May you have a healthy and safe career.

Watkins Glen Police Department

Kane previously worked as a full time Corrections Officer at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

