Watkins Glen Police hiring bike patrol officers

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is seeking to hire part-time police officers who are certified in bike patrol.
The shifts for the position would solely be on the bike patrol with hours that vary and include, at times, nights and weekends. Applicants must already be certified to be a New York State Police Officer and already have their bike school certification.
Fourth of July fireworks returning to Watkins Glen
To inquire or apply for the position, email Sergeant Mosher at Sergeant@watkinsglen.us.