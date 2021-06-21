Watkins Glen Police hiring bike patrol officers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 11: Bikes are seen locked to a bike rack on June 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Bicycle thefts in San Francisco are on the rise with an average of one bike being stolen every three hours. In an attempt to curb the surge in thefts, the San Francisco police department has implemented a “bait bike” program that puts expensive bikes equipped with GPS on the streets with weak locks so they can be tracked when stolen. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is seeking to hire part-time police officers who are certified in bike patrol.

The shifts for the position would solely be on the bike patrol with hours that vary and include, at times, nights and weekends. Applicants must already be certified to be a New York State Police Officer and already have their bike school certification.

To inquire or apply for the position, email Sergeant Mosher at Sergeant@watkinsglen.us.