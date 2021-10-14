Watkins Glen Police increasing school zone traffic enforcement

Watkins Glen Police

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police will be increasing school zone traffic enforcement with targeted attention to vehicle and traffic safety laws over the next couple of weeks.

Officers will be targeting distracted driving, stop sign violations, and speeding violations with a zero-tolerance approach to this enforcement.

On Sept. 20, officers and EMS responded to an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle on S. Decatur Street within the school zone. The child suffered only minor scrapes and did not require further medical attention.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution in the school zone, especially in the morning and night when students are walking or riding in the dark.

