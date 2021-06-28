Watkins Glen Police investigating road rage assault, suspect at-large

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was hospitalized with a laceration to his face after a road rage assault on Sunday afternoon, according to Watkins Glen Police.

At about 2:38 p.m. Watkin Glen Police responded to a man who had been attacked after an unknown male following him to his residence on a motorcycle. The victim says the attacker assaulted him and knocked him to the ground before leaving on the motorcycle.

A description of the attacker was not provided by police.

Watkins Glen Police say the investigation into the assault is currently ongoing and more information will be released when available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.