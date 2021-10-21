Watkins Glen Police issue 19 school zone traffic tickets in one day

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid increased patrols in the Watkins Glen school zone, Watkins Glen Police say they issued 19 tickets on Thursday during arrival and dismissal times.

A majority of the tickets issued were for stop sign violations in the school zone, while other tickets were issued for texting or other violations. Most of the offenders were out of county residents.

Last week the department announced that officers would be targeting distracted driving, stop sign violations, and speeding violations with a zero-tolerance approach to this enforcement.

On Sept. 20, officers and EMS responded to an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle on S. Decatur Street within the school zone. The child suffered only minor scrapes and did not require further medical attention.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution in the school zone, especially in the morning and night when students are walking or riding in the dark.