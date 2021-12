WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest in a criminal complaint regarding counterfeit money.

The man was last seen leaving a business in Watkins Glen on Dec. 6 around 7:40 a.m. in a dark colored Jeep Patriot, which was occupied by several other people.

Anyone with information on the identification of this male is asked to call the Watkins Glen PD at 607-535-7883.