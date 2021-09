WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is searching for the owner of an apparent stolen bike.

Police say the adult bike was turned in and appears to be relatively new, fully functional, and possibly of high value. The bike was found near Shannon Street where it may have been stolen and left behind.

If you are missing a bike in the Watkins Glen area, contact the police department at 607-535-7883 to provide a description of the bike.