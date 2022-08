WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.

The Village Police Department posted photos of the subjects on August 26, 2022, saying they were involved in a larceny at the village’s Walmart on East Fourth Street.

Anyone who has information, has seen the individuals, or can identify either of them is asked to contact the Village of Watkins Glen Police Department on its Facebook page or by calling 607-535-7883.