Watkins Glen Police searching for road rage suspect

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department has released pictures of a suspect in a road rage assault on Sunday.

At about 2:38 p.m. on Sunday Watkin Glen Police found a man who had been attacked after an unknown male followed him to his residence on a motorcycle. The victim says the attacker assaulted him and knocked him to the ground before leaving on the motorcycle.

The victim was hospitalized with a laceration to his head.





Watkins Glen Police say the investigation into the assault is currently ongoing and more information will be released when available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.