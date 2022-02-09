Watkins Glen Police targeting school zone traffic violations

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers through Watkins Glen should be aware of school zone speed limits and stop signs, according to police.

The Watkins Glen Police Department announced that it will be conducting “targeted traffic enforcement” in the school zone over the next few weeks. This campaign will target stop sign violations and distracted driving, as well as speed violations.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution in the school zone, especially in the morning and night when students are walking or riding in the dark.

This campaign follows a similar enforcement effort last fall after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on South Decatur street in the school zone in September.