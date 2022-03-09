Watkins Glen Police to ticket down on bad parking

WATKINS GLEN POLICE, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department issued an informative statement to the public regarding parking tickets in the village.

They want the public to know that illegal parking is not allowed inside of the village, even if it isn’t always enforced, and remind drivers that their vehicles can be ticketed for being in violation of the parking laws at any time.

Some of the violations that are included on the parking tickets include, but are not limited to:

Parking in a handicapped spot without a tag

parking on the sidewalk

Parking in a loading zone

Facing the wrong way while parked

parking and blocking a driveway

parking in a prohibited area

The Police Department said on Facebook that “it may not be ‘convenient’ to park legally, but enforcing parking violations is to keep low-level law and order in our wonderful community of Watkins Glen.”

They also add that the money from the fines goes directly towards the village, but want residents to know that police are not setting out to write tickets to make the village money.

If anyone has concerns about a parking violation they have received, or have questions about violations in general, they are asked to contact Sgt. Mosher from the Watkins Glen Police Department.