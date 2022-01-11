Watkins Glen Police welcome new full-time officer

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is welcoming another full-time officer.

Bryce Bush has been a part-time officer since August 2021 but started full-time this year.

Officer Bush was previously a deputy at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont, as well as an officer at the Hammondsport Police Department.

Bush joins a day after the Watkins Glen Department welcomed Thomas Kane, who will begin at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy on Monday to begin six months of academy training.