Watkins Glen Police welcome new full-time officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is welcoming another full-time officer.

Bryce Bush has been a part-time officer since August 2021 but started full-time this year.

Officer Bush was previously a deputy at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont, as well as an officer at the Hammondsport Police Department.

Bush joins a day after the Watkins Glen Department welcomed Thomas Kane, who will begin at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy on Monday to begin six months of academy training.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now