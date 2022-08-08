WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force.

Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD.

Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked in the Town of Horseheads Department of Public Works.

Cosmore graduated from the Elmira City School District. He also previously worked at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the announcement from Watkins Glen Police said.