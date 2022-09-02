WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of Mustangs and other classic cars will roll into Watkins Glen on Friday, September 9 2022, to run in the annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival.

The festival aims to celebrate the history of post-World War II road racing in the United States. According to the festival, approximately 25,000 spectators visited the event last year.

This year’s festival will feature Mustang as the marque brand, with owners from across the country expected to bring their Mustangs to join in on the fun.

Events will include the Walk of Fame award ceremony, an interactive panel discussion with several racing legends of the Glen, a pre-race Tech Inspection at Smalley’s Garage, and the Stone Bridge Driver, Events, where groups will run laps of the 6.6-mile Old Course—the same route used by racers in 1948-52 competitions.

Franklin Street will be closed through the village from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, to allow the Stone Bridge Driver groups to run laps of the old course. The festival will also host live music, wine tasting, food vendors, and other family activities.

The new sponsor for this year’s show is Hagerty Insurance. The overall winner of the judged competition will receive the Corning Best in Show award at 5:00 p.m.

More information can be found at www.grandprixfestival.com.