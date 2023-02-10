ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re planning on visiting Watkins Glen soon make sure to stop by downtown and take a peek inside its phone booth.

This quaint town loves its historical pieces, and the phone booth is no exception, being a special landmark for residents. The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce is the village’s visitors center, and it’s located in the heart of downtown. They recently acquired the phone box after news of its pending removal.

Plans on restoring the booth are underway. Caitlin Cheney, the Marketing Communications Manager of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “This wonderful 1936 phone box, among being a point of interest, just for people on the street to take selfies, will also serve the purpose of holding visitor information, rack cards of businesses around, and be a landmark to identify where the visitors center is.”

Nigar Hale the Executive Director comments “We are just so thrilled to have the opportunity to save this landmark. Here in the village of Watkins Glen, it is going to be an iconic spot for tourism, for the visitors, and for the community, no doubt about it.”

Even though phone booths are a thing of the past, this town found a unique way to preserve the past and stand out.