WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Public Library is currently accepting donations ahead of its August book sale.

For book donations, the library is accepting hardcover and paperback adult, young adult, and children’s fiction; hardcover and paperback non-fiction published in 2015 or later; and cookbooks published any date. The library is also accepting audiobooks, movie DVDs, TV show DVDs, vinyl records, music CDs, puzzles, and board games. All donations must be in good condition.

The library will not be accepting magazines, journals, newspapers, catalogs, or manuals. Textbooks, bibles, dictionaries, reference books, and encyclopedias will not be accepted, either. Cassette tapes, VHS tapes, and 8-tracks should be left out of donations as well. The library will not take items that are dirty or in poor condition.

Donations can be made directly to staff inside the library. The library is asking people not to leave donations outside or in the book drop. Library staff will sort through your items and return anything that isn’t suitable for the sale back to you. Library storage space and recycling capabilities are limited, so staff won’t be able to take everything.

The annual book sale will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 in the Watkins Glen Elementary School multi-use room. The school is located right behind the library, and there will be balloons to guide people to the sale. The last hour of the sale will be a bag sale, so be sure to bring your own bag to fill up for $10. Payments at the sale can be made by cash or check only.

For more information, you can visit the Watkins Glen Public Library’s website or the book sale Facebook event. If you have any questions, you can call (607) 535-2346 or email wgldirector@stls.org.