WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With December just a matter of days away, which could mean snow, as well, the Village of Watkins Glen is reminding drivers of the odd-even parking rules that are in place for the winter.

The Village issued a reminder that odd-even parking went into effect on November 1 and stays in effect until March 31. During these five months, parking is not allowed on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days. Similarly, parking is not allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.

Specifically, the Village said that between 12:00 a.m. (midnight) and 6:00 p.m., parking is prohibited on the respective side of the street. However, there is a grace period, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight when parking is allowed on both sides of the street.

The Village said these rules are in place to help plow vehicles keep the roads clear of snow. The rules also apply to all streets east of Franklin St. in the village, unless otherwise noted, the reminder said.

Simply put: