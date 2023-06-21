WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International is set to host the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

While the seats at Watkins Glen International might be empty right now, in just a few short hours, race fans will fill them for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. The event kicks off the morning of June 22.

“This is a race fans’ dream.” exclaimed Acting President of Watkins Glen International Clay Campbell.

Several kinds of race cars will participate in practices and qualifying rounds. Concerts are planned for each of the three days and fireworks will go off Saturday night. The weekend is headlined by Sunday’s sahlen’s six hours at the glen.

Campbell also notes “We’ve got things planned from the time you get here until the time you leave. The race Sunday is at 10:45, but if you get here early, there’s plenty of things to see and do. Our midway is just bustling with all kinds of things. If you’re a car person, that’s the place to be. You get to see all of these exotic, fast cars. Really happy about that. Saturday, we have an autograph session with all the drivers behind their rigs in the paddock.”

Watkins Glen International Raceway continues to play a big role in American motorsports.

“This has been one of the key stops for road racing in NASCAR for the Cup Series. So, really proud of everything that this place represents. You name all the great drivers in motorsports in any genre and more than likely they have raced at Watkins Glen.” said Campbell.