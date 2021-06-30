Watkins Glen road rage assault suspect arrested

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael D. Crosson Jr. of Beaver Dams has been arrested after a road rage assault in Watkins Glen.

According to New York State Police, Crosson Jr. was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in the third-degree and disorderly conduct. Crosson Jr. is awaiting centralized arraignment at the Schuyler County Jail.

Watkins Glen Police investigating road rage assault, suspect at-large

At about 2:38 p.m. on Sunday Watkin Glen Police found a man who had been attacked after an unknown male followed him to his residence on a motorcycle. The victim says the attacker assaulted him and knocked him to the ground before leaving on the motorcycle.

The victim was hospitalized with a laceration to his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.