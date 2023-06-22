WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen school board adopted “Lake Hawks” as its new name June 21.

Formerly known as “Senecas,” the name change comes as a state policy forces high schools to remove Indian mascots and imagery from team names. The school board reportedly considered dozens of names. Those ideas coming came from the student body and residents within the district.

The removal of “Senecas” requires the district to remove the logos from the floor on the north end of the Field House basketball court and from the end zones of the artificial-turf football field.