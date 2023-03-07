WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Voters in Watkins Glen will have the chance to choose whether or not the school district buys back a quarter acre of land it sold off several years ago.

From noon to 8:00 p.m. on March 7, 2023, the Watkins Glen School District will hold a vote at the Board of Education Room. The vote is to determine if the school will buy a 0.25-acre plot of land near 14th, Decatur, and 15th Streets near the school.

According to Superintendent Kai D’Alleva, the school used to own the property and sold it to the International Motor Racing Research Center. According to the Odessa File, the school sold he land for $50,000 and plans to buy it back for $62,500.

The IMRRC reportedly planned to expand its facility into the plot but never did.