Watkins Glen Senior Matt Irwin wins SCCUDD Spring Billboard Contest

Schuyler County (WETM) – The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking held a billboard contest for Schuyler County students in grades 7-12.

All students attending Odessa-Montour Central School , Watkins Glen Central School and Bradford Central School were eligible including homeschooled students in Schuyler County.

Matt Irwin, a senior at Watkins Glen was this years winner with the message, “Enjoy graduation but make it to Victory Lane alive! Don’t Drink and Drive!”.

The billboard features himself and his racecar after a big win with the above message, inspired by his passion for NASCAR.

Matt Irwin and his winning billboard featured on Route 14 in Montour Falls.

Irwin will be attending the NASCAR technical Institute in Mooresville, NC after graduation to study engine building, fabrication, and pit crew with the dream of one day being a NASCAR driver.

Billboard entries were placed on SCCUDD’s social media, where the public was encouraged to vote.