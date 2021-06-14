Watkins Glen State Park featured in new upstate New York tourism ad

(WETM) – Watkins Glen State Park is one of several state landmarks featured in a new ad campaign unveiled by Governor Andrew Cuomo to revive upstate New York’s tourism industry.

The $40 million campaign began in June with ads promoting New York City landmarks like Washington Square Park, Moynihan Train Hall, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty.

Destination New York: Watkins Glen State Park

Two new ads unveiled by the Governor on Monday features several upstate destinations, including Watkins Glen, Niagara Falls State Park, Boldt Castle, Lake Placid, Saratoga Springs, and Cooperstown.

Watkins Glen has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with their reliance on the summer tourism industry. Cancelation of last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race, the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, and other local events meant empty hotel rooms and restaurants downtown.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul celebrates Watkins Glen’s newest tourist attraction

The campaign will run throughout the state as well as neighboring drive markets on broadcast TV, streaming services and online. These spots will run through the summer as part of a year-long statewide effort to increase tourism.

Destination New York: Corning’s Market Street

“We’re bringing New York back, defeating COVID-19 by getting more shots in arms every single day, and it’s time to promote all the state has to offer to get tourism dollars flowing again,” Governor Cuomo said. “These two new spots are the latest part of our $40 million campaign to foster tourism and economic development opportunities throughout the state, and they’ll focus on the assets of beautiful Upstate New York. We’re promoting our state to visitors across different markets and state borders, and I look forward to seeing New York State rebuild its economy from this terrible pandemic and move into the future.”