Watkins Glen, Stony Brook State Park swimming pools to open for 4th of July weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen and Stony Brook State Park swimming pools, along with the 14 other state park swimming pools, will be open for the July 4 weekend, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Pool capacities will be reduced and pool-goers are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks should not be worn in the pool, but should be worn in the facility.

“As we are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we must remember all the sacrifices New Yorkers have made to flatten the curve of the pandemic and be cautious in everything we do,” Governor Cuomo said. “The virus does not take a holiday, and so I urge New Yorkers who are visiting swimming pools to follow all the social distancing guidelines in effect to protect themselves and each other. When you’re not in a pool, where a mask if you can’t socially distance. The bottom line is be vigilant and stay safe while enjoying some time outside.”

State Park Police and operational staff will help manage capacity to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures.

The following social distance guidelines in effect to protect public health:

Visitors will be asked to sign-in with contact information to enable potential contact tracing measures.

Pool capacity will be limited to 50 percent to help maintain 6-feet of distance in the water between swimmers who are not members of the same household or family unit.

Lounge chairs, benches and picnic tables will be kept 10-feet apart from others.

Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times in interior building spaces, including partially enclosed or covered outdoor areas; and at times outside (except in the pool) if social distancing cannot or is unlikely to be maintained.

No group gatherings of 10 people or more will be allowed.

Restroom facilities will be cleaned per established protocols and guidance and park staff will help manage traffic flow as needed to achieve reduced capacity goals and minimize density. Toilets and showers and other high touch/common areas will be cleaned, and disinfected utilizing approved enhanced cleaning products.