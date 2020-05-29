Watkins Glen taking stand against Governor Cuomo’s executive order, entering Phase 2 of re-opening

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a post from Watkins Glen mayor Luke Leszyk’s Facebook page, the Village of Watkins Glen will also be taking a stance against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order.

Lesyzyk says in his post, “Despite the indecision of our governor and their lack of guidance I would say that we are officially in phase 2 of reopening”.

Lesyzyk also saying quote, “I would like to include outdoor seating for our restaurants though that wasn’t included but I feel makes sense. If any businesses get push back or complaints I will take full responsibility. Watkins Glen is on its way to being back open”.

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.