WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Watkins Glen will be awarded $2 million from New York State for a revitalization project.

According to Governor Hochul’s office, the money from this grant will go towards demolishing and redeveloping a vacant car lot in the Village of Watkins Glen. A new building that will act as an “experimental history center” will be built on the lot. This building will feature exhibits, educational programming, tours, and more to teach visitors about racing history in the village and around the world.

This funding will be from the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The goal of this initiative is to revitalize municipalities and generate economic opportunities. Over $112 million will be awarded to different projects across the state. About $11.9 million of this funding will be awarded to projects in the Southern Tier.