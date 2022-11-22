WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – To fill the seats of local leaders who are finishing their terms or have resigned, the Village of Watkins Glen announced that the next Village General Election will be held next spring.

The Village is looking to fill a 4-year seat for Mayor after Luke Lesyk resigned. The Village Board is also electing two Trustees after Nan Woodworth’s and Louis Perazzini’s terms end. Both Trustee seats are also four years. A Village Judge’s seat will also be up for election to replace Steven Decker as his term ends.

The general elections for Watkins Glen will be held on March 21, 2023.

Mayor Leszyk resigned in July 2022, citing the distractions created by “harassment and false accusations” from some in the community.