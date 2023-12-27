WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A youth robotics team based in Watkins Glen has advanced to the Excelsior Regional Championship for the seventh year in a row since its start in 2017.

The challenges begin in early September, when a new robotic challenge is released through For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST). Over the next several months, students from around the world design, build and program a robot to complete the challenges.

The team, Mechanical Meltdown, secured a spot in the championship with its performance at the Finger Lakes Qualifying Tournament in Penfield, New York, on Sunday, Dec. 17. After five rounds of preliminary matches, the team was ranked second among 23 teams participating in the tournament.

After making the number two seed, the team formed an alliance with Electric Mayhem White from Buffalo and Nuclear Detonation from Notre Dame in Elmira to win all four matches in the semi-final and final rounds against its competitors. The team also won the “Think Award” for documentation of its engineering journey and was nominated for the “Inspire Award” and “Control Award.”

Mechanical Meltdown is ranked number two out of 45 teams who have competed in our region so far, number three out of 131 in the state and number 204 out of 4,257 in the world. The team will compete again in Buffalo on Jan. 27 and in Corning on Feb. 11.

After these two competitions, the team will have a few weeks to make final revisions before the championship that will take place on Sunday, March 3, at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.