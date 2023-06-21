WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Elks Lodge donated more than $6,000 to different local groups on June 21.

The group donated five thousand dollars to Schuyler Hospital to help benefit the Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility. One thousand dollars went to the Village of Watkins Glen to help buy arts and crafts supplies for a summer program for local kids at Clute Park. Lastly, 500 dollars to Gorges Givers, a group that supports women in Schuyler County who are faced with challenges due to cancer diagnoses.