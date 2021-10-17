Watkins-Montour Rotary holding blood screening event

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Appointments are now being accepted for the Watkins-Montour Rotary Club’s annual AMBA blood screening on Nov. 6

The blood analysis includes tests for coronary, kidney and liver disease, and anemia. The cost is $41, plus an additional $5 donation for the Rotary Club, and must be paid by check or money order

Participants may schedule between 6-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 for the event at the Clute Park Community Center in Watkins Glen. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 800-234-8888 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A personal physician’s name and address are required, as well as a photo ID and mask.