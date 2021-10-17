Watkins-Montour Rotary holding blood screening event

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Appointments are now being accepted for the Watkins-Montour Rotary Club’s annual AMBA blood screening on Nov. 6
The blood analysis includes tests for coronary, kidney and liver disease, and anemia. The cost is $41, plus an additional $5 donation for the Rotary Club, and must be paid by check or money order
Participants may schedule between 6-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 for the event at the Clute Park Community Center in Watkins Glen. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 800-234-8888 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A personal physician’s name and address are required, as well as a photo ID and mask.