WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of the Village of Waverly and the Town of Barton will be able to get rid of their old electronics for free on Saturday.

The Village of Waverly, the Town of Barton, and Tioga County Sustainability will be hosting a fall electronic cleanup day on Oct. 21 at the Waverly Village Hall, which is located at 32 Ithaca Street. Waverly and Barton residents can bring their old electronics to the cleanup event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., but the event might end early if the truck fills up. Those who come to this cleanup event must bring proof that they live in Waverly or Barton.

Participation in the electronic cleanup day is free. Only items that are on the accepted items list will be taken at this cleanup event. A full list of accepted items can be found below:

TVs:

Small intact tube-style (CRT) TV or monitor (only one per vehicle)

Flat screen TVs

Projection televisions will not be accepted

Computers and accessories:

Desktop computers

Laptops

Computer accessories: Mice, keyboards, webcams, and microphones

Cables and all IT accessories

Storage devices: External hard drives, solid state drives, SD cards, memory card readers, etc.

Computer power supplies

Printers

Printer ink, toner, and cartridges

Gaming devices

Network devices

Computer peripherals

Circuit boards/cards

Scanners

Data center equipment:

Servers

Storage arrays

Network related equipment

Power distribution units

Routers and switches

Cabling

Switchgear

Panelboard

Mainframe computer equipment

Motor generator sets

Server racks

Office equipment:

Copiers and multifunction devices

Fax machines

Video and audio equipment

Phone systems

Projectors with DVD player capability

Printers

Plotters

Security equipment

Receivers and transmitters

Answering machines

Mobile devices:

Cell phones/smart phones

Tablets

PDAs

MP3 players

Cameras

Entertainment equipment:

Stereo equipment

Video players

Digital cameras

Video cameras

Game consoles

Accessories and cables

DJ equipment

Lab and medical equipment:

Defibrillators

IV pumps

Spectrometers

Ultrasound equipment

Anesthesia units

Miscellaneous: