WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of the Village of Waverly and the Town of Barton will be able to get rid of their old electronics for free on Saturday.
The Village of Waverly, the Town of Barton, and Tioga County Sustainability will be hosting a fall electronic cleanup day on Oct. 21 at the Waverly Village Hall, which is located at 32 Ithaca Street. Waverly and Barton residents can bring their old electronics to the cleanup event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., but the event might end early if the truck fills up. Those who come to this cleanup event must bring proof that they live in Waverly or Barton.
Participation in the electronic cleanup day is free. Only items that are on the accepted items list will be taken at this cleanup event. A full list of accepted items can be found below:
TVs:
- Small intact tube-style (CRT) TV or monitor (only one per vehicle)
- Flat screen TVs
Projection televisions will not be accepted
Computers and accessories:
- Desktop computers
- Laptops
- Computer accessories:
- Mice, keyboards, webcams, and microphones
- Cables and all IT accessories
- Storage devices:
- External hard drives, solid state drives, SD cards, memory card readers, etc.
- Computer power supplies
- Printers
- Printer ink, toner, and cartridges
- Gaming devices
- Network devices
- Computer peripherals
- Circuit boards/cards
- Scanners
Data center equipment:
- Servers
- Storage arrays
- Network related equipment
- Power distribution units
- Routers and switches
- Cabling
- Switchgear
- Panelboard
- Mainframe computer equipment
- Motor generator sets
- Server racks
Office equipment:
- Copiers and multifunction devices
- Fax machines
- Video and audio equipment
- Phone systems
- Projectors with DVD player capability
- Printers
- Plotters
- Security equipment
- Receivers and transmitters
- Answering machines
Mobile devices:
- Cell phones/smart phones
- Tablets
- PDAs
- MP3 players
- Cameras
Entertainment equipment:
- Stereo equipment
- Video players
- Digital cameras
- Video cameras
- Game consoles
- Accessories and cables
- DJ equipment
Lab and medical equipment:
- Defibrillators
- IV pumps
- Spectrometers
- Ultrasound equipment
- Anesthesia units
Miscellaneous:
- GPS units
- Wires and cables
- Fitness trackers
- Smart watches
- Cable boxes (analog, digital, and satellite)