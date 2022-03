How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Waverly will be distributing COVID tests to Village residents.

The COVID-19 Test Kit distribution will run from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall on Wednesday March 9.

The giveaway comes as COVID numbers around the State and the country continue to decline. On Sunday, March 6, New York State reported that the statewide positivity rate was under 2% for the tenth day in a row.