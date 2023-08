WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents who live on Elliot Street in Waverly will be without water for a few hours on Wednesday morning.

According to the Waverly Police Department, the water will be shut off on Elliot Street from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Aug. 30. The water will be shut off to accommodate a fire hydrant replacement.

Those that live on Elliot Street should plan their mornings around the shut off.