WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents in Waverly might see discolored water this week, according to the police department.

The Village of Waverly Water Department will be flushing the Village’s hydrants starting Monday, October 3. The flush will continue through Friday, October 7.

Waverly Police said residents may see discolored water as a result of the flushing.

The City of Corning is also flushing hydrants this week.