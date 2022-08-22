WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The First Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will start this week on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Guests can expect live music with free food and drink. The lineup is as listed :

12:00 – The Valley Chorus

12:15 – Joe Schmieg, Waverly Glen Poem

12:20 – Waverly High School Marching Band

12:45 – Dedication of the Waverly Glen Stage

1:00 – Music by Bill Soprano

2:00 – Roger Bacorn & the Susquehanna Country Club Band

3:30 – Pasty White & the Rocket 88 Band

5:00 – Closing Ceremony

A shuttle service will be available from Lincoln St. Elementary starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Village of Waverly New York, and Tioga State Bank.