WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The First Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will start this week on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Guests can expect live music with free food and drink. The lineup is as listed :
- 12:00 – The Valley Chorus
- 12:15 – Joe Schmieg, Waverly Glen Poem
- 12:20 – Waverly High School Marching Band
- 12:45 – Dedication of the Waverly Glen Stage
- 1:00 – Music by Bill Soprano
- 2:00 – Roger Bacorn & the Susquehanna Country Club Band
- 3:30 – Pasty White & the Rocket 88 Band
- 5:00 – Closing Ceremony
A shuttle service will be available from Lincoln St. Elementary starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Village of Waverly New York, and Tioga State Bank.