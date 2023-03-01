(WAVERLY, N.Y.) – The work-based learning program at Waverly high school, in partnership with several community agencies is holding a job fair today. This year, the Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair is a merger between the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair and the Tioga County Job Fair.

This hiring event is being held March 1st, 2023, from 9:15am to 1:15pm in the Waverly High School gymnasium. With 112 organizations registered to attend, there were hundreds of jobs in one room.

“We want to keep local talent here,” said Ryan Alo, assistant principal at Waverly High School. “By connecting students with industries early on, that shows them that they don’t have to go to New York City, Boston, or Los Angeles to find a job in their desired area.”

While high school seniors were able to attend the event, they also played an active role in planning it.

“The benefit here is really to the students,” Lee Ann Tinney, Tioga County director of Economic Development and Planning said. “To have all of these employers from across the region in one room is really amazing and we’re so pleased and proud to be able to be a part of that.”

Students and members of the public were able to speak with employers who are actively looking to hire new community members as well as receive help building or updating their resumes. The main goal of the event was to prepare the students for the future.

“Kids are learning and growing and they’re going to be able to land positions because we’re trying to train them to be successful beyond the four walls of the school.”