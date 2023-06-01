SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Waverly man has been accused of attacking security at Robert Packer Hospital, stealing a wheelchair, and even being the one responsible for a string of suspicious fires in the valley recently.

Brett Bunker, 47, was arrested by Sayre Borough Police on May 30, 2023, after a call from Robert Packer saying that a man who arrived in an ambulance from Towanda was “banging on the grand piano near the north entrance of the hospital”, according to the affidavit filed by police. Bunker allegedly stopped playing the piano when asked, said he didn’t want to be seen by doctors, and then started banging on the piano again.

When told he had to leave the property, Bunker then allegedly tried to steal a wheelchair, pushing it outside into the parking lot, the criminal complaint said. In the process, he was accused of chasing after security and punching a security officer in the head and face three times.

Bunker was also accused of threatening to burn the security officer’s house down with him inside.

Police eventually arrested Bunker, who reportedly agreed with the security officer’s description of events. Sayre Police then said that Bunker was the suspect in a string of recent arsons throughout the Valley. Bunker reportedly said, “Yeah I love fire, burn the world”, according to the affidavit.

Bunker was charged with a felony count of Aggravated Assault, and misdemeanor counts of Terroristic Threats and Theft by Unlawful Taking. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing in Magisterial District Court 42-3-01 on June 6, 2023.