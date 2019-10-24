Waverly man arrested on drug charges

Breaking News
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – On October 23, 2019, Waverly Police arrested Carl Simpson for two counts of felony criminal drug sale (5th degree) and felony criminal drug possession (5th degree).

Simpson was wanted on a recently issued warrant of arrest from the Tioga County, NY Superior Court following a six-month investigation by Waverly, NY Police Department. 

At the time of his arrest, Simpson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and was sent to the Tioga County Jail.

Additional drug-related charges are pending.

