Waverly man arrested on multiple warrants for grand larceny, unlicensed operation

(WETM) – Brent Knapp of Waverly was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant.

The sheriff’s office says Knapp was wanted for grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, both class E felonies. The warrant was issued by Chemung County Court on Oct. 26.

Knapp was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, a Misdemeanor, issued by Elmira City Court on Oct. 14.

Knapp is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in Chemung County and Elmira City

Courts at a later date.

