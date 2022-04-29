WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility to one to 23 months for an arrest back in early 2019.

James R. Hill Jr., 46, of Waverly, was sentenced for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor in the second degree.

According to the Police Criminal Complaint form, on Feb. 10, 2019, at 11:43 p.m., Hill was observed in Sayre, Pa. at the Spring Street Dandy parking lot by a Sayre Police Officer. Hill had left the parking lot and traveled north at a slow rate of speed to where he then traveled onto Interstate 86 westbound while being followed by the officer.

Hill was seen passing over the center line twice and the fog line twice. After those observations, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop. Hill had failed to stop for the lights and sirens and made his way off the highway and onto Yanuzzi Drive and proceeded to get onto Route 220 northbound before making his way onto Broad Street in Waverly and finally coming to a stop at 115 Broad St.

It was later found that Hill was not in possession of a license, he had told officers that he didn’t have one and just wanted to get the vehicle home, thus his reason for not stopping.

Hill had been found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest but is only being sentenced for the fleeing and eluding.