BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months for Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Felony in the third degree.

The charge stems from an event back on February 23, 2021, where New York State Police claim that Soper had broken into a home, and stolen some items before stealing a vehicle. He was eventually stopped by police and arrested.