WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the men who police found hiding in the home of an Athens woman late last year has been sentenced on multiple drug and theft charges, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Todd Eccleston, 54, of Waverly has been sentenced to 22 months to 5.5 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving under Suspension, Retail Theft, Flight to Avoid APprenhension, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also fined $2,200 and will lose his driver’s license for the next year.

According to the information provided by the DA’s office, the charges stemmed from three arrests: February 2021, May 2021, and December 2021.

The December arrest came after police found Eccleston hiding in a sawed-out piece of wall inside the closet in a house of an Athens woman. Two other men with warrants out for their arrests were also found to be hiding in the house. The woman who hid them pled guilty to Hindering Apprehension last month.