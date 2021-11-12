Waverly, Owego receive water infrastructure funding

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved more than $83 million for drinking water and wastewater projects across New York State.

The funding includes grants, interest-free financings, and low-cost financings that provide cost-effective solutions for critical infrastructure projects across the state that protect or improve water quality.

As part of the funding package, the Village of Waverly will receive a $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $2,045,455 short-term market-rate financing for the replacement of approximately 16,000 linear feet of water main and associated valves, hydrates, laterals and fixtures.

The Village of Owego will also receive a $175,000 WIIA grant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

“Ensuring that the water New Yorkers drink is held to the highest standard of cleanliness and subjected to rigorous testing is a responsibility my administration takes incredibly seriously,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding is part of an ongoing commitment from the state to ensure those standards are upheld and that our water infrastructure stays ahead of the curve on emerging contaminants.”

New York’s drinking water standards for public water systems set maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) of 10 parts per trillion (pbt) each for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), and 1 part per billion (1 ppb) for 1,4-dioxane. The state’s levels for PFOA and PFOS are significantly lower than the federal current guidance levels of 70 pbt. Establishing such highly protective MCLs and requiring every public water system to be regularly tested and monitored, regardless of their size, will ensure that contaminant levels never rise to the point of causing a public health risk.