WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – As we head into the heart of winter weather, police are issuing a reminder to keep the sidewalks clear in front of your homes in order to keep the streets safe.

Waverly issued a reminder to residents that the Village Code includes a stipulation that says it’s the responsibility of the owners and occupants of homes to keep sidewalks clear of uneven ice that can become dangerous when people are walking.

According to Waverly Police, the department has gotten several calls about unclear and dangerous sidewalks.

“When snow is not removed, this turns into an uneven slush trail which eventually turns into ice resulting in falls,” the announcement said, especially noting elderly people and kids.

The Code says that snow and ice should be removed from the sidewalk within 24 hours of the snowfall ending. Additionally, the entire width of the sidewalk should be cleared, police said.

In front of businesses and parking lots, police said the sidewalks should be clear at all times between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.