WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – In continued cleanup efforts from the weekend snowstorm, the Village of Waverly will be clearing snow Thursday night.

The Village Department of Public Works will be removing snow on Broad Street on Thursday, January 20 at 10 p.m.

To allow room for the snow removal crews, the Village is asking everyone to park their vehicles off of the road by 9 p.m., saying the cars will be towed at the owner’s expense if they aren’t moved.