WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Waverly are being reminded that several roads in the Village will be paved later this week.

The Village Department of Public Works announced that seven roads will be paved on Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16. The police department is asking drivers to find alternate routes while the road work is underway.

The following streets will be getting paved this week starting at 7:00 a.m. on both the 15th and 16th:

Broad St. between Loder and Pine

Pine St. between Clinton and Moore

Moore St. between Clark and Waverly

Orchard St. between Chemung and Clinton

Lyman Ave. from Waverly St. heading east

Spring St. between Waverly and Lincoln

Penn Ave. between Park and Providence

The Waverly Police Department is also asking drivers to be mindful of the work zones and to keep the DPW workers safe.